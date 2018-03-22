New Classified Ads

header1

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

  • Delta Legislative Information Office
  • Misc/Classes
    Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
          – Application Deadline 5/17
    Pesticide Safety Education Program
  • Great North Auction
    Consignments 3/23
    Fields Estate 3/31
    Auto Auction 4/14
  • Employment
    Food Service Worker
    Janitor
    Electronics Technician Maintenance II
    Operations Support Analyst
    Military Operations Analyst Mid-Level
    Computer Operator II
    Team Leader Information Systems Technology
    General Maintenance Worker
    Computer Systems Operator
    SATCOM Technician
    DRSN Tech
    IT Specialist (Security)
    Air Traffic Control Specialist
    Workforce Development Program Specialist
    Sales Store Checker
    Store Worker
    Contract Performance Evaluator
  • Debbie Joslin Realty
    5 Bedroom/3 Bath

