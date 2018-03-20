Delta News Web and Higher Grounds

Higher Grounds has teamed up with the Delta News Web for a couple of months to help beat the winter blahs.

Each Sunday a new winner will be selected and your name will be emailed to Higher Grounds.

You will have one month to redeem your free medium regular hot drink, ie. espresso, latte, hot chocolate. Which may only include one shot of syrup and one shot of espresso. All extras will need to be paid by customer.

There will be a list of 10 questions, 2 added daily to the contest for the given week.

When you solve the “Can You Guess What I Am” send your name and your answer to the Delta News Web. Good luck and have fun. If you have my email, you can send it by email instead of using the form.

Last week’s winner is: Lisa Scott

Answer: I am Antarctica

Can you guess what I am?

1. I’m from Denmark.

2. I made my debut in 1949.

3. I came to America in 1961.

4. Today, I have theme parks in California and Florida.

5. My basic parts are beams, plates and bricks.

6. but I also have mini figures like Batman and Harry Potter.