IABA Home Show March 23 – 25

The Interior Alaska Building Association’s Home Show, sponsored by Lowe’s, takes place March 23-25 at the Carlson Center. The show’s continued success attracts statewide and nationwide businesses alike and has become a major community event for people interested in every aspect of northern living. From financing to new construction to remodeling to refurnishing…it’s all there in one location. There will be over 140 vendors and free seminars all weekend with tips and advice on improving your home and saving you money! Thanks to additional sponsors, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Seekins Ford, for helping make this year great. This year’s theme is “Fun & Games” so bring the family!

March 23 – 2pm-8pm

March 24 – 10am-6pm

March 25 – 11am-5pm

Admission is $5 for adults, children 12 and under free