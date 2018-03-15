New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.
- Delta Legislative Information Office
Staff member Jessica Leija for George Rauscher
- Misc/Classes
Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship 3/19 – 3/23
First Aid/CPR/AED Class 3/24
Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
– Application Deadline 5/17
Pesticide Safety Education Program
- 2018 Extension Month in Delta Mini Classes
Week 4, March 26-30 Registration deadline March 22
Strategies for Growing a Highly Producing, Intensive, Small-Space Garden 3/26 – 30
Growing Giant Vegetables 3/28
- Great North Auction
Consignments 3/17
Fields Estate 3/31
- Employment
Public Safety Technician I
Maintenance Technician I
Operations Support Analyst
HMSO Site Supervisor
Leave a Reply