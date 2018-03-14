Delta News Web and Higher Grounds

Higher Grounds has teamed up with the Delta News Web for a couple of months to help beat the winter blahs.

Each Sunday a new winner will be selected and your name will be emailed to Higher Grounds.

You will have one month to redeem your free medium regular hot drink, ie. espresso, latte, hot chocolate. Which may only include one shot of syrup and one shot of espresso. All extras will need to be paid by customer.

There will be a list of 10 questions, 2 added daily to the contest for the given week.

When you solve the “Can You Guess What I Am” send your name and your answer to the Delta News Web. Good luck and have fun. If you have my email, you can send it by email instead of using the form.

Last week’s winner is: Christie Mason

Answer: I am broccoli

Can you guess what I am?

1. I am larger than the U.S.

2. but I am not a country and fly no flag.

3. My name starts and ends with the same letter.

4. I am surrounded by water.

5. I am the windiest place on earth.

6. White is my favorite color.

7. People, polar bears and Santa Claus don’t live here.

8. But seals, whales and certain birds do.

