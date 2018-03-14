header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

  • Delta Legislative Information Office
    Staff member Jessica Leija for George Rauscher
    March  16, 27: 11 am-3 pm
  • Misc/Classes
    Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship 3/19 – 3/23
    First Aid/CPR/AED Class 3/24
    Heavy Equipment Operator & Mechanic Academy
          – Application Deadline 5/17
    Pesticide Safety Education Program
  • 2018 Extension Month in Delta Mini Classes
    Week 3, March 19-23 Registration deadline March 15
    Birch Tapping 3/20
    High Tunnel Management 3/21
    Vegetable Storage in Root Cellars 3/22
    Gardening Sharpening & Care 3/22
    Organic Practices—Q&A 3/22
    Week 4, March 26-30 Registration deadline March 22
    Strategies for Growing a Highly Producing, Intensive, Small-Space Garden 3/26 – 30
    Growing Giant Vegetables 3/28
  • Employment
    Police Officer
    Logistics Specialist
  • Great North Auction
    Consignments 3/17
    Fields Estate 3/31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *