School News



What’s For Lunch in March

Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 3/15

The Policy Committee will be discussing proposed changes to the graduation requirements and a two tiered diploma system. District Office Conference Room 5:30pm – 8:00pm





Tuesday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots, Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk

Wednesday – Chicken Burger on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Baby Carrots, Cheese Stix, Canned Peaches, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Milk



Tuesday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – Chicken Burger on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Baby Carrots, Cheese Stix, Canned Peaches, Milk





Tuesday – French Toast Sticks, Egg, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Orange Juice, Banana , Strawberry Cup, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Popsicle, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Granola Bar, Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – Chicken Burger, Salad Bar, Baked Beans, Canned Peaches, Milk



22 – 24 – TBA, 3A Alask State Tournament V @ American Airlines Center (Anchorage)

