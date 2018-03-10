Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, March 15, 2018
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Barbara Parker
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Harrison Kiser, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Presentation
1. iDidaContest Winners
F. Public Comment on Agenda Items
1. Board Policy 9323
G. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student
with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.
2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
H. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from February 15, 2018 Business Meeting
2. Accept Boeing Donation
I. Correspondence to and from the Board
J. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
K. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report
3. President’s Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Student Representative Report
6. Principals’ Report
L. Action Items
1. Adopt Changes to Board Bylaws Series 9000
2. Adopt Board District 20182019 Goals
3. Adopt 20182019 Board Improvement Plan
4. Approve Employee Leave of Absence
5. Approve 20182019 Certificated Contract
6. Approve Shuttle Bus Purchase
M. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session April 5, 2018
2. School Board Business Meeting April 19, 2018
N. Public Comment
O. Comments from the Board
P. Adjournment
2017 – 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long
term maintenance program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those
indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the ongoing implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
