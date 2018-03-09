DOT&PF to host Governor’s Commuter Rail Advisory Task Force meeting



(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Today, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF), will host the first meeting of the newly-formed Governor’s Commuter Rail Advisory Task Force. The task force was established by Governor Bill Walker in January 2018 to determine the feasibility of a commuter rail service connecting Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

“Alaska is drastically underserved in transportation alternatives. Every day 50,000 drivers commute on the Glenn Highway,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Marc Luiken. “This task force will explore the option for a safe and affordable transportation alternative for these commuters. If we are successful there will be multiple benefits: less time behind the wheel, fewer drivers on the Glenn Highway, and possibly more housing options for Alaskans who want to purchase an affordable home in the Mat-Su, but love their job in Anchorage.”

The Commuter Rail Advisory Task Force will meet Friday, March 9, 2018, from 1-3 p.m. at Anchorage City Hall, 632 West 6th Ave, in the Mayor’s Conference Room 830. The meeting is open to the public. To access the meeting by teleconference call (907) 266-2455.

The task force will draw from prior research conducted by DOT&PF as well as information from the Alaska Railroad Corporation and other sources.

Results of the study will determine estimates of initial and ongoing capital costs, expected operating costs, potential ridership, a recommended governance structure, and economic benefits of a commuter rail such as saving on road maintenance. Initial findings are due to the governor no later than May 31, 2018.

For more information about the task force: www.alaska.gov/go/J6F4.

To view the meeting agenda: www.alaska.gov/go/FJG5.