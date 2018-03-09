Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Harrison Kiser, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Presentation

1. iDidaContest Winners

F. Adoption of Agenda

1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The

Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities

to become a responsible and productive member of society.

2. Adoption of Agenda All

items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

G. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from February 15, 2018 Business Meeting

2. Accept Boeing Donation

H. Public Comment on Agenda Items

1. Board Policy 9323

I. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

J. Correspondence to and from the Board

K. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

L. Action Items

1. Adopt Changes to Board Bylaws Series 9000

2. Adopt Board District 20182019

Goals

3. Adopt 20182019

Board Improvement Plan

4. Approve Employee Leave of Absence

5. Approve 20182019

Certificated Contract

6. Approve Shuttle Bus Purchase

M. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session April 5, 2018

2. School Board Business Meeting April 19, 2018

N. Public Comment

O. Comments from the Board

P. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the ongoing

implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.