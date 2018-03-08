Interior Grown Agriculture Directory ~ List Yours Today

Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation will soon publish its third annual Interior Grown Agriculture Directory, a resource we strive to make as comprehensive as possible for farmers and their customers. If you haven’t listed your farm in the past but would like to this year, please send the following information to Samantha at sreynolds@investfairbanks.com by April 13.

1. Farm name and Point of Contact

2. A good email address and/or phone number depending on how you prefer people to contact you

3. Address of the farm if you choose

4. Farm website or Facebook page if applicable

5. A list of produce/products available (preferably in alphabetical order): we include value-added products (e.g. honey and syrups) and peonies/cut flowers.

6. And where people can buy your products

These directories have proven to be popular with customers, and are available in hard copy and digital formats. Visit www.growfairbanks.com to see the 2017 digital version.

Thank you for your interest!

Samantha Reynolds

Project Manager

Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation