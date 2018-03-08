Fairbanks International Airport to Host Open House at La Quinta Inn & Suites

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) is hosting an open house Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites. Representatives from Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Risk Management, PDC Engineers, R&M Consultants and Shannon & Wilson, Inc. will be in attendance. Two short presentations by PDC Engineers and R&M Consultants will take place explaining their roles and provide project updates and timelines from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Representatives from the above agencies will then setup around the room and be available to answer one-on-one questions from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Risk Management will be available at the open house to discuss with individual property owners who believe they are affected or have tested above the health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. Claims must be filed with Risk Management in order to connect affected properties to College Utilities.

FAI was alerted Oct. 27, 2017 that concentrations of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) were present in the groundwater at the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Training Areas. The PFAS discovered in the groundwater were in concentrations higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory levels. FAI has sampled 153 wells at residences and businesses adjacent to the airport. The presence of PFAS that exceeds the health advisory level has been found in 58 wells thus far. Ninety two wells have tested below the health advisory level of which 44 have not detected any PFAS.

FAI contracted engineering firm, PDC Engineers, in January to begin designing the construction project to connect affected properties to College Utilities. FAI’s existing environmental term contractor, R&M Consultants will begin site characterization this summer.

For more information visit dot.alaska.gov/faigroundwater or contact, Sammy Loud at 907-474-2522, sam.loud@alaska.gov.