Fuel Truck Accident on Richardson Highway

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – An Army fuel truck went off the road Sunday, March 4, and landed on its side near mile marker 317 on the Richardson Highway, about 55 miles from Fort Wainwright. The accident caused an undetermined amount of fuel to spill. Local, state and military first responders were called to the scene. No one in the truck sustained serious injuries and measures were taken to contain the spill.

The truck was one of a group of military vehicles returning to Fort Wainwright after providing fuel to units participating in exercise ARCTIC EAGLE. The damaged vehicle was recovered Monday, March 5, by about 1 p.m.

Officials from Fort Wainwright, in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, are now in the process of assessing the environmental impacts of the spill. The truck was carrying more than 1,000 gallons of JP-8, a kerosene-based fuel used by the Army to power both aircraft and vehicles, when the incident occurred.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

John Pennell/Public Affairs Office