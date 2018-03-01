School News

March 7 & 8: DHS Parent/Teacher Conferences
March 7: 3:30-5:45 pm
March 8: 8:30 am- 3:30 pm (teacher lunch @ 12:00-12:30)
Call the high school office at 895-4460 to schedule an appointment; walk-ins available
Thursday, March 8
Parent/Teacher Conferences
No School
Friday, March 9
Professional Development Day
No School
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Milk
Monday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Banana, Milk
Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Friday – BBQ Pulled Pork on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Milk
Monday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Banana, Milk
Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Friday – BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk
Monday – Hot Dogs, French Fries, Salad Bar, Baked Beans, Canned Pears, Granola Bar, Milk
Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce Graham Cracker, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Popsicle, Apple, Milk
2- Boys & Girls JV/V basketball games w/Hutchison-3 games
JBoys @ 4:00 pm
Senior Salute for Senior Girls & Cheer
VGirls @ 5:30 pm
Senior Salute for Senior Boys
VBoys @ 7:00 pm
March 3: Boys & Girls JV/V basketball games @ Hutchison-3 games
Spring Sports practices
Track & Field
Baseball
Softball
