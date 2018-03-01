Obituary ~ Francis Jay White

Francis Jay White passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on February 21, 2018. He was born May 20, 1946. He was 71 years of age.

A resident of Delta Junction, Alaska since 1958, he proudly serviced in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in April of 1969.

Up until his death, he ran the residential rental business that his parents began. He took great pride in providing honest, clean, affordable housing to those in need.

He was an active member of the local VFW post, and a longtime member of the “Friends of Bill W.” In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and all the hunting and fishing that Alaska afforded him.

He was proceeded in death by his father Virgil White, mother Dorothy White, sister Janice Check, and brother Jim White. He is survived by his oldest brother Jack White of Hobbs, NM; daughter Jeana White; son Jimmy White; and daughter Rachel Johnson.

He was a man of deep Christian faith. He was aware that all people fall short of God’s glory from time to time, but we were all given the chance of salvation with the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. He spent his last few years in failing health but continued to enjoy learning and maturing in his faith in Christ Jesus.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Delta Community Center, 2287 Deborah Street, on Friday, March 2 at 2 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bill Ladra of the House of Prayer in Delta Junction.