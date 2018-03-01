Moving Company Receives F Rating

Anchorage, Alaska — Feb. 28, 2018 Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific is issuing a warning involving an Alaska-based moving company operating illegally across the Northwest. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Ability Moving is not licensed, putting its customers at risk.

Better Business Bureau revoked Ability Moving’s BBB Accreditation in February of this year after receiving complaints alleging delivery issues, problems with service and billing issues and reports they lacked federal authorization.

Over the past year BBB received more than 100 complaints against moving companies in the Northwest. To stay protected, BBB offers the following tips on preparing for a move.

Do your research. Note the length of time a company has been in business and read reviews from previous customers. All interstate movers must be registered as a household goods mover with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and be insured. You can search for their competency licensing here https://ai.fmcsa.dot.gov/hhg/search.asp.

Note the length of time a company has been in business and read reviews from previous customers. All interstate movers must be registered as a household goods mover with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and be insured. You can search for their competency licensing here https://ai.fmcsa.dot.gov/hhg/search.asp. Check with BBB. Look up Business Profiles for moving companies on org. The American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) and Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) also identify movers that have pledged to uphold high standards of trust and to resolve complaints quickly. Many movers that are BBB Accredited Businesses are also AMSA ProMovers or CAM Members.

Look up Business Profiles for moving companies on org. The American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) and Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) also identify movers that have pledged to uphold high standards of trust and to resolve complaints quickly. Many movers that are BBB Accredited Businesses are also AMSA ProMovers or CAM Members. Get at least three estimates. Written in-home estimates help you make an informed decision. Show the mover everything that needs to be moved (don’t forget sheds and garages). Be wary of unusually high or low estimates. If someone says they can give you an estimate over the phone or by email, it’s possible they’re trying to scam you.

Written in-home estimates help you make an informed decision. Show the mover everything that needs to be moved (don’t forget sheds and garages). Be wary of unusually high or low estimates. If someone says they can give you an estimate over the phone or by email, it’s possible they’re trying to scam you. Know your rights. Interstate movers are required by law to provide you with specific information that explains the moving process, as well as your rights and responsibilities during and after the move. Ask for proof of licenses, insurance, etc.

Interstate movers are required by law to provide you with specific information that explains the moving process, as well as your rights and responsibilities during and after the move. Ask for proof of licenses, insurance, etc. Protect your possessions. Make sure that your mover provides full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged possessions. Note that insurance is by the pound, so expensive items such as a flat-panel television may need additional replacement cost coverage in case they are damaged in transit.

Make sure that your mover provides full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged possessions. Note that insurance is by the pound, so expensive items such as a flat-panel television may need additional replacement cost coverage in case they are damaged in transit. Take your valuables with you. Cash, coins, jewelry, photographs and important papers should be taken with you or shipped separately using a shipping service with tracking numbers and insurance.

Ability Moving does have the ability to reapply for BBB Accreditation at a later date, should all of their complaints be resolved. For more tips on hiring a mover, visit bbb.org/move.

Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | michelle.tabler@thebbb.org

Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director| 253-722-8732| veronica.craker@thebbb.org