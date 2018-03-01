Delta News Web and Higher Grounds

Higher Grounds has teamed up with the Delta News Web for a couple of months to help beat the winter blahs.

Each Monday a new winner will be selected and your name will be emailed to Higher Grounds.

You will have one month to redeem your free medium regular hot drink, ie. espresso, latte, hot chocolate. Which may only include one shot of syrup and one shot of espresso. All extras will need to be paid by customer.

There will be a list of 10 questions, 2 added daily to the contest for the given week.

When you solve the “Can You Guess What I Am” send your name and your answer to the Delta News Web. Good luck and have fun. If you have my email, you can send it by email instead of using the form.

Can you guess what I am?

1. My ancestors served nomadic tribes.

2. Turkey and Persia made me famous in the 16th century.

3. I’m usually underfoot.

4. Though sometimes I am hung up.

5. I come in different colors.

6. But in Hollywood, I’m often red.

7. If you’re in trouble, you might get called on me.

8. Aladdin and Jasmine rode my magic version.

9. I can be small or wall-to-wall.

10. Another word for me is rug.