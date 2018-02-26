HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Fort Wainwright will host the annual U.S. Army Alaska Arctic Warrior Games from Feb. 28 to March 2 at locations around the installation. Battalions from both Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright will be represented by 10-man teams for a total of 210 competitors in the games. The winning team will be recognized as the most proficient Arctic Tough Soldiers in USARAK.

USARAK Arctic Warrior Game events will take place Wednesday and Thursday, with an awards ceremony Wednesday afternoon. This year’s events include a written test, downhill ski racing, live-fire biathlon range, uphill snowshoe ahkio sled pull, skijoring, setting up the Arctic 10-man tent and stove correctly, and evaluating and treating a casualty in the extreme cold.

As America’s Arctic Warriors and the U.S. Army’s experts in surviving, operating, fighting and winning in extreme cold weather and high altitude environments, all of the skills tested during the games are critical for USARAK Soldier proficiency. These games validate the Soldiers’ expertise and set a benchmark of excellence for all Arctic Warriors.