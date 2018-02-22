Delta News Web and Higher Grounds

Higher Grounds has teamed up with the Delta News Web for a couple of months to help beat the winter blahs.

Each Monday a new winner will be selected and your name will be emailed to Higher Grounds.

You will have one month to redeem your free medium regular hot drink, ie. espresso, latte, hot chocolate. Which may only include one shot of syrup and one shot of espresso. All extras will need to be paid by customer.

There will be a list of 10 questions, 2 added daily to the contest for the given week.

When you solve the “Can You Guess What I Am” send your name and your answer to the Delta News Web. Good luck and have fun.

Can you guess what I am?

1. I can be hot or cold.

2. I’m popular worldwide.

3. I’m not wealthy, but I’m rich.

4. The Aztec and Mayan Indians knew me first.

5. Scientists have said I’m high in antioxidants.

6. I can come before or after milk.

7. Some people say the Swiss make me.

8. Like true love, I can be bittersweet.

9. You might find me in a fountain – especially at parties.

10. On Valentine’s, I’m often sold in a heart shape box.