To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

Delta Legislative Information Office

New bills on the move and public testimonies



Misc/Classes

Certified Food Manager Workshop 2/22

Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship 3/19 – 3/23

First Aid/CPR/AED Class 3/24



Miscellaneous/Bids

Fuel Oil & Gasoline Invitation for Bids For City Hall



Great North Auction

Barnett Estate/Retail Store 3/3