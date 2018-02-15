FCA Presents TaikoProject

Sunday, March 4 at 4:00pm

Hering Auditorium

“TAIKOPROJECT is a tsunami of sound. As pure as a tea ceremony, as fresh as hip-hop, and as focused as a laser, their show will stun you with their grace and precision”

-Mark Sovel, Curator, 2012 Port of LA Lobster Festival, Los Angeles CA

TAIKOPROJECT was founded in 2000 in Los Angeles, California by a group of young, emerging taiko drummers. They were seeking to create a truly American style of taiko, blending traditional forms in which they were raised, with an innovative and fresh approach to the Japanese drum.

TAIKOPROJECT first made waves when they became the first American taiko group to win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest in 2005, besting all of the Japanese taiko groups in the competition. That year, they were cast in the Mitsubishi Eclipse commercial, the first and still only national advertising campaign to prominently feature taiko.

Since then, the group has performed on the 2009 Academy Awards, the 2011 Grammy Awards, NBC’s “The Voice,” Syfy’s Face/Off, The X-Factor, and were honored with the prestigious Visionary Award from East West Players. In 2013, TAIKOPROJECT was featured in rock band 30 Seconds to Mars’ epic “Up in the Air” music video and appeared with the band on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Sponsored by Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, Alaska Airlines and Kinross Ft Knox Goldmine and ConocoPhillips Alaska

Get tickets now