BBB 10K Scholarship Deadline Extended

Anchorage, Alaska — Feb. 12, 2018 Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific is extending the application deadline for the 2018 Students of Integrity Scholarship. The new deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Your BBB will award the $10,000 scholarship to a high school junior or senior in our region which includes the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Western Wyoming. Students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship by creating a 90-second video demonstrating how BBB helps people become better consumers.

BBB has prepared a to-do list for students who would like to apply.

Review the scholarship checklist . Before submitting an application, students are advised to review the scholarship rules and regulations at go.bbb.org/scholarship-rules-regulations to make sure their application will meet the scholarship guidelines.

. Before submitting an application, students are advised to review the scholarship rules and regulations at go.bbb.org/scholarship-rules-regulations to make sure their application will meet the scholarship guidelines. Begin the application. Students will be required to create their own login and password at bbbpnw.awardspring.com. This will enable them to start their application, save it at any time and return to it prior to the deadline.

Students will be required to create their own login and password at bbbpnw.awardspring.com. This will enable them to start their application, save it at any time and return to it prior to the deadline. Produce a video. Create a 90-second video on how BBB helps people become smart consumers. Remember to tell a story that makes an impact.

Create a 90-second video on how BBB helps people become smart consumers. Remember to tell a story that makes an impact. Submit the application. The application deadline is 11:59 PST on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Students should also keep in mind these important dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 : Finalists Announced. Videos available for YouTube viewing.

: Finalists Announced. Videos available for YouTube viewing. Thursday, March 15, 2018: Scholarship Recipient Announcement.

For more information and to view the video made by 2017’s scholarship winner, parents and students can visit go.bbb.org/nw-scholarship.

Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | michelle.tabler@thebbb.org

Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director| 253-722-8732| veronica.craker@thebbb.org