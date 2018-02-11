Delta/Greely School Board Goal Setting and Self-Evaluation

Friday, February 16, 2018

Friday and Saturday ~ February 16-17, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:00 – 9:00 PM Friday and 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Saturday

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible

and productive member of society.

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President Eileen Herman, Vice President Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk Rebecca Wilburn Barbara Parker Eileen Williams

Harrison Kiser, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Board Goal Setting and Assessment

B. Future Meetings

1. Work Session March 1, 2018

2. Business Meeting March 15, 2018

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long

term maintenance program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those

indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.