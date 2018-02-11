Delta/Greely School Board Goal Setting and Self-Evaluation

Friday, February 16, 2018
Friday and Saturday ~ February 16-17, 2018
Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:00 – 9:00 PM Friday and 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Saturday
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible
and productive member of society.
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President Eileen Herman, Vice President Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk Rebecca Wilburn Barbara Parker Eileen Williams
Harrison Kiser, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Board Goal Setting and Assessment
B. Future Meetings
1. Work Session March 1, 2018
2. Business Meeting March 15, 2018
2017 – 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long
term maintenance program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those
indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
