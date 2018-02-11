New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

Delta Legislative Information Office

Jessica Leija/Representative George Rauscher

Office Hours for February



Misc/Classes

Certified Food Manager Workshop 2/22

Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship 3/19 – 3/23

First Aid/CPR/AED Class 3/24



Miscellaneous/Bids

Fuel Oil & Gasoline Invitation for Bids For City Hall

Employment

Supervisory Interdisciplinary

xxxx

Click on image for an enlargement





xxxxx

