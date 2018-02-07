Delta Farm Forum set for February 24

Agriculture will take center stage at the 46th annual Delta Farm Forum, Feb. 24, at the Delta High School small gymnasium.

The forum brings growers, producers and the community together to hear about current research, recommendations and farm agency news. Bryan Scoresby, the executive director of the Farm Service Agency in Alaska, will welcome participants at 9 a.m.

Topics will include agritourism, requirements for certified organic producers, noxious and invasive weeds, and the AgriAbility program for disabled farmers and agricultural workers. State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach will talk about introduced ticks and pathogens.

Delta Extension agent Phil Kaspari said historical presentations from early homesteaders have been popular among attendees at past forums. Emily Keaster, a longtime Delta resident and homesteader, will reminisce about homesteading, farming and ranching in the Clearwater area.

Arthur Keyes, director of the Division of Agriculture, will provide an agency update. Also, the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District will share its annual report and recognize the 2017 Cooperator of the Year.

A noon potluck lunch is planned and the forum will end around 4:30 p.m. The forum is co-sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District. For more information, go to www.uaf.edu/ces, contact Delta Extension at 907-895-4215 or cmroden@alaska.edu, or call the conservation district at 907-895-6279.