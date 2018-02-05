More Happenings and Events

Click on the flyers for enlargements

WE NEED YOUR HELP!! Not money…just your voice!!

The Interior Alaska Hospital Foundation and it’s supporters have worked hard to get our great Community Health Center (Interior Alaska Medical Clinic) and the Interior Alaska Pharmacy in place in Delta Junction. Our next project is a Critical Access Hospital ( Google it!) right here on the medical campus on the Alcan Hwy. This hospital would have 11-24 beds for people to stay up to 96 hours before transfer to a bigger facility and have a 24/7 Emergency Room.

The process is difficult partly because the state of Alaska requires us to have a Certificate of Need (CON.) This has many many requirements that have to be submitted to the state and then one individual in a state office decides if we have need of the service or if there are already too many like services in the area. They are primarily interested in being sure not to have too many repeat services. This process costs us about $200,000 dollars to generate and submit. Ya..just to get the states permission to start the project. Crazy right? Especially since there is nothing like this anywhere in the interior of Alaska!!! Valdez has one of these and Nome does and several other costal rural communities.

HERE IS HOW YOU CAN HELP!!

Senate Bill 62 (SB 62) (Sen. Wilson) A Bill to REPEAL the requirement for a CON in the state of AK…. is right now in the Senate Labor and Commerce committee and TOMORROW, Tuesday the 6th at 1:30 PM is taking public statements on this bill.

We need LOTS of folks to give them a 2-5 minute lesson in why they must end the CON program so that we can take that $200,000 and put it toward starting our project rather than asking permission from the state!!!! You can come testify at the LIO, call in or send a message!!

THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR DELTA JUNCTION IN ORDER TO GET A CRITICAL ACCESS HOSPITAL HERE!!!

SOOOO>>>WHAT SHOULD I DO? you ask….

Here are your options:

1. Come to the Delta LIO tomorrow at 1:30 and testify to the committee for 2-5 mins.

2. Written testimony can be sent ANYTIME (now would be great!) to

natasha.mcclanahan@akleg.gov. Mention SB 62 in Labor and Commerce Committee and that we need the Certificate of Need requirement abolished immediately or at least a RURAL EXEMPTION IMMEDIATELY added. Then tell them why we need this in Delta!

3. Call into the Delta LIO tomorrow before 1:30 and be allowed to testify over the phone.

4. Stop by the Delta Lio (8:30-4PM) and write down your comments to be submitted to the committee.

You can contact Dawn Grossmann Frazier 310-804-0412 or Mary Kaspari 907-616-1426 or Katrina at the LIO 907 895 4236 to get your message to the committee. It would help us move much closer to our goal of quality healthcare in the interior of Alaska!!

Thanks for speaking up!

