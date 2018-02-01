Watch Out for these Three Scams During the 2018 Winter Olympics

Anchorage, Alaska — Feb. 1, 2018 Before the 2018 Winter Olympics start on February 8th in South Korea, BBB warns to look out for scams that may involve the popular games. Since the Winter Olympics is a world-wide event, scammers are likely to take advantage of consumers.

As your favorite athletes compete for the gold, BBB warns to look out for these scams:

Phishing: Don’t click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails that appear to be sent from Olympic organizers. These may give your computer a virus or malware. Scammers can also easily make websites look similar to official websites. Make sure to never give out personal information and check for “https” in the URL for the page where you enter payment information.

Lottery Scams: Scammers may send fake emails telling recipients they have won the Olympic lottery or another contest where the grand prize is a trip to South Korea to attend the sporting event. Remember, if you don't remember entering, it's probably a scam.

Counterfeit Merchandise: Counterfeit merchandise is a common problem surrounding major events. If you're looking for authentic merchandise, visit Team USA's official site. When buying items in a store, look for an authorized Olympic seal or tag. For extra protection, pay with a credit card instead of cash or wiring money.

If you suspect you’re the victim of fraud or a scam, report the information to BBB Scam Tracker. BBB uses the information to track fraud, to inform others and to work with law enforcement to attempt to thwart scammers.

