FCA Presents Squirrel Nut Zippers

Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium

It was about 20 years ago when NPR’s Morning Edition said: “It’s not easy to categorize the music of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, except that it’s hot.” 2016 marked the 20th anniversary of the Squirrel Nut Zippers most celebrated and commercially successful album Hot. Originally released in the summer of 1996, Hot was the follow up to the band’s critically acclaimed debut The Inevitable. By this time the group had already established a substantial live following across the country thanks to early support from NPR, college radio and non-commercial stations. Hot wound up selling over 1.3 million copies.

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of Hot, the bands visionary creator Jimbo Mathus, along with founding member and partner Chris Phillips (Drums), have crafted a brand new stage show including several leading musicians from New Orleans to serve up the bands unique musical flavor which owes its roots to that city.

For more info

Get tickets now