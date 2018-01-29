Obituary ~ Anne Heaney Mauer

April 28, 1931 – January 17, 2018

Anne died to her earthly life on Wednesday night of January 17th. Even though death came suddenly, at an unexpected time, she, firm and steadfast in her belief in the Lord and the resurrection promise and expectation of eternal life, was prepared and looked forward to the time she would meet Him face-to-face. Now at peace with the Lord, she often said that she expected to somehow or in some manner also be reunited with youngest daughter, Teresa, who predeceased her in December of 2010.

Anne lived within the love of God, openly and often expressing how blessed she was and her determination to do His work while here in the earthly body. This attitude radiated throughout her life, even while ups became downs, and she, in turn, passed that radiated joy on to all whom she met, with a smile on her face, a warm greeting, and a genuine love of others.

Called home at the age of 86, Anne, lovingly called Miss Anne by many, led a full and fulfilling life, raising a family of three children with her first husband, William Elliott; owner of a successful gift shop; a life insurance saleswoman; a successful career as an Army budget analyst; a Toastmaster; a candidate for the Alaska Legislature; a member of a community choral group where she loved singing the Messiah each year; she developed a comedy routine defining the difference in languages – American English and English; and held leadership roles in Delta Lions, Delta Seniors and the Presbyterian Church where she was an ordained ruling elder.

Anne loved being a US citizen, but she never forgot her English roots nor her ability to prepare English cuisine, always sending loads of baked goods to family at Christmas and using her culinary skills to win the local blueberry contest three times and subsequently passed on her baking techniques to future contestants.

Anne is predeceased by her father, James Brian Heaney; mother, Edith Joan Heaney (née Parkinson); brothers, Brian, Peter, and Lawrence Heaney; sisters, Joan Tron, Ursula Stronski, and Pauline Kelly; and her youngest daughter Teresa Goates.

She is survived by her daughter Catherine Byfield; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Meredith Elliott; grandsons, Ryan Elliott, Andrew Elliott, Jakob Elliott, Aaron Elliott, and Matthew Elliott; granddaughters, Catherine Campbell and Jessica Elliott; great grandsons Brandon and Nathan Campbell; Her husband Richard, his son and wife Alex and Tiffany Mauer and grandsons, Caden and Seth Mauer.

Services will be Saturday, February 3rd at 1:00 PM at the Delta Presbyterian Faith Lutheran Church, followed by a reception in the downstairs community room.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne’s name to any of her favorite charities: Fairbanks Salvation Army, Fairbanks Rescue Mission, Fairbanks Food Bank or Doctors Without Borders