More Happenings and Events

Super Blue Blood Moon January 31

While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon. Alaska will have a spectacular view of totality from start to finish. (Weather permitting) The lunar eclipse, which takes place when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, will last almost 3-1/2 hours. In Anchorage, it will start at 2:48 a.m. Alaska time, hours after moonrise, and peak at 4:29 a.m. well before moonset. The moon will reach its fullest at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday Alaska time.

