Quartz Lake looks pretty deserted for the winter. Activities for winter can be a family outing to enjoy some ice fishing, sitting around a fire, skiing some of the trails, playing a game of ice croquet or ice bowling. Let the imagination run wild for a fun time on the lake.
Photo Courtesy Scott Skaleski
Photo of the day January 29
