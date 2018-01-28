header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu.

  • Delta Legislative Information Office
    Public Testimony Opportunities
    New Bills Introduced
  • Misc/Classes
    Pesticide Safety Education Program 1/30 – 2/1
    Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship 3/19 – 3/23
    Calico Cow – Making Repurposed Mittens 2/3
    Certified Food Manager Workshop 2/22
  • Employment
    Environmental Protection Specialist
    Interdisciplinary (Project Engineer/Architect)
    Public Safety Dispatcher
    Construction Control Representative
    Computer Systems Operator
    xxx
    Click on flyer for an enlargement
    xxxx

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *