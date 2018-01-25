BBB Provides Tips for Businesses and the Public for Data Privacy Day

Anchorage, Alaska — Jan. 25, 2018 Data Privacy Day is recognized internationally, each year on January 28 to promote the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. “Safeguard Privacy” is one of the eight Better Business Bureau’s Standards for Trust requirements for all Accredited Businesses, and a best practice for any company that wants to be successful in the 21st century.

In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported 17 corporate data breaches, 84 identity thefts and 93 data breaches in Alaska. Data privacy and protection are more important than ever to ensure that personal and business data is secure.

The responsibility for keeping online data secure is a collaborative effort shared by both businesses and the public.

For Businesses:

To help secure customer data, BBB recommends the following business practices:



Be open with clients about how personal information is collected, used and shared. Keep an open dialogue with the public about what privacy means to organizations and how it’s maintained. Host privacy training . Help employees stay up to date on safe privacy practices both at work and at home. This is important for any employee, whether they have direct contact with a customer or not.

Help employees stay up to date on safe privacy practices both at work and at home. This is important for any employee, whether they have direct contact with a customer or not. Keep employees accountable. Demonstrate to employees the vital role they play in keeping customers’ data secure. Empower employees to take charge of maintaining privacy.

For the Public:

Consumers should be equally vigilant when protecting their personal information. Your BBB recommends the following tips to ensure data privacy:



Not all public wireless networks and hotspots are secure, which could result in someone gaining access to a computer or mobile device. Limit access to public WiFi and avoid logging into key accounts. Lock it up. Just as someone would lock the front door, consumers need to secure their devices. Use strong passwords or passcodes to lock tablets and smartphones. Use two-step verification for added security.

Just as someone would lock the front door, consumers need to secure their devices. Use strong passwords or passcodes to lock tablets and smartphones. Use two-step verification for added security. Think before clicking. Be wary of emails, unsolicited phone calls and text messages requesting personal information.

Want more? Go over to Stay Safe Online to learn more about Data Privacy Day. You can join the conversation by following #ChatSTC on Twitter January 24. Your BBB has more privacy tips at bbb.org/data-privacy.

Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | michelle.tabler@thebbb.org

Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director| 253-722-8732| veronica.craker@thebbb.org