Army Plans Major Deployment Readiness Exercise

HEADQUARTERS U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JBER, Alaska – U.S. Army Alaska is conducting Arctic Thrust, a major deployment readiness exercise this week with support from the U.S. Air Force and Alaska state agencies involved in the deployment process. The exercise is designed to test the deployment systems from “Fort to Port” and will be used to validate the command’s ability to rapidly deploy multiple battalion-sized force packages quickly.

The exercise began with two infantry battalions from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team being alerted at Fort Wainwright of a notional short-notice deployment requiring moving the units to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson by air, rail and road. The exercise includes Army and Air Force units and personnel, and the supporting agencies and commands at Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base and JBER, as well as the Alaska Railroad.

The exercise is designed to stress sustainment systems and mission command capabilities at every echelon, and will build the muscle memory across the joint team needed to efficiently and effectively conduct short-notice or no-notice deployments.

Readiness is the Army’s number one priority and the cornerstone to being able to fight and win anywhere tonight. This exercise is one example of how U.S. Army Alaska ensures the lethality and combat capabilities readiness generates are available for worldwide deployment at a moment’s notice.

John Pennell

Public Affairs Office