Certified food protection manager training will take place Feb. 22 by videoconference in Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Palmer, Sitka and

Juneau.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will host the food safety management workshop, which will meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. State regulations require that all food establishments have at least one certified food protection manager to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Feb. 8 is the deadline to register at http://bit.ly/2heqPzm and receive a study guide before the class, which will be taught by Palmer Extension agent Julie Cascio. The $200 fee includes one certification

exam.

For more information, go to www.uaf.edu/ces or contact Cascio at (907)745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu or Erin Murray at (907)746-9450 or emmurray@alaska.edu.