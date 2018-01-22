Sam’s Club Is Closing, but Costco Is Coming

There was an announcement made on Monday afternoon, January 22, that Costco had entered into an agreement to occupy the former Sam’s Club facility. Costco, a membership-only warehouse will be working with the City of Fairbanks and North Star Borough to open their warehouse as soon as possible.

When the announcement was made known earlier last week that Sam’s Club was closing, it caused an uproar on social media. They had a liquidation sale and people had the opportunity to go and shop and clear the shelves with sales being offered. An online petition was started asking Costco to consider opening their store in the Sam’s Club building.

We need this type of vendor. So many businesses depend on a warehouse like this to supply their restaurants, not to mention, schools, fundraisers and families who buy in bulk to give their children meals for school.

Costco operates 746 warehouses worldwide. First Costco in the US was opened in 1983 in Seattle.