Last Frontier State Parents Encouraged to Look Into Education Options for Children During National School Choice Week

Juneau – School Choice Week began in Alaska and across America this Sunday, with the goal of raising awareness about the options that parents have for their children’s education.

The Week will feature 70 events and activities across the Last Frontier State, including open house events at schools, school fairs, homeschool information sessions, and other celebrations. In addition, an information session is planned on Thursday, January 25 at the Anchorage Museum.

Nationwide, 32,240 events and activities are being organized to raise awareness during National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2018), and nearly 7 million Americans are expected to participate. It will be the largest series of education-related events and activities in U.S. history.

The Week brings attention to the different education environments that are available for Alaska’s nearly 200,000 children. For example, families in Alaska can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

“National School Choice Week gives us a chance to invite the community in and learn about what we offer here. We raise awareness that way,” said Kimber Hobson, enrollment specialist at Open Arms Child Development Center, a daycare and kindergarten center serving 161 children in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and it is not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

“During School Choice Week in Alaska, we encourage parents to learn more about the options available for their children’s education,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We are grateful that so many schools, organizations, homeschool groups, and community leaders are using this week as an opportunity to celebrate their success.”

To download a guide to school choice in Alaska, or to learn more about featured events in the Last Frontier State, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/states/alaska.

For information on events planned near you, please send us an email with information about your coverage area to pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

Mary C. Tillotson, Press Secretary