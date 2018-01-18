School News

Jan. 18-20: 12th Annual Dean Cummings, Sr. Memorial Basketball Tournament
See schedules and other flyers below
Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 1/25
Click on the flyers for enlargements
Concessions
50/50 Raffles & 3-point contests
TBD-Trivia & Prizes
Broadcast on KDHS 95.5 & live-streamed on the Delta High School FB page and at basketball.kdhs.fm
