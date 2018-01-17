Obituary ~ Dwight D. Nissen

January 16, 1933 – January 2, 2018

Dwight D. “Dick” Nissen, 84, Rapid City, died Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

He was born January 16, 1933 in Faulkton, SD to John W. and Hilda C. (Jurries) Nissen. Dwight grew up in Orient, SD, graduating from Orient High School in 1951. He went on to earn a teaching degree from college at Springfield, SD.

Dwight Joined the United States Army in March of 1953 and served until April 1955 during the Korean Conflict.

Dwight returned home, finished college and started teaching in Clear Lake, SD and eventually moved to Delta Junction, Alaska to teach shop, business, and driver’s education classes.

He married Janize (Olson) Foerster at Lake Havasu, Arizona in March of 1996. And he moved her to Delta Junction, Alaska where Dwight was retired from his teaching career. After 17 years in Alaska, they moved to Rapid City.

He served as chairman of the board for the Golden Valley Electric Association in Alaska for many years and was a member of the American Legion in Rapid City. And Dwight (Dick) enjoyed his neighbors and morning coffee group with his many Rapid City friends.

Survivors include his wife, Janize, Rapid City, his extended family including; Tim Foerster, Rapid City, Tom Foerster, Minneapolis, Nancy Schwarz (Ted), Edina, MN, Karen Foerster Johnson (Rob), Broomfield, CO, Kevin Foerster (Lynette), Rapid City, Julie Timmerman (Bob), West Lake, TX, 13 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren; His sister in law, Ruby Nissen, Piedmont, sister in law, Eva Nissen, Edina, MN; nephews: Alan Nissen (Roxanne), Lincoln, NE, Darnel Nissen, Seattle WA, Dean Nissen (Carol) Hutchinson, MN, Doug Nissen (Cathy) Piedmont, SD, Gordon Nissen (Sandy) Piedmont, SD, John Nissen (Lauri) Piedmont SD, Rick Nissen (Nancy), Rogers, MN; nieces: Carolyn Nissen-Smith (Frank), Piedmont, SD, Debra Nissen-Peters (David), Northfield, MN, Dee Ann Smith (Stephan) Sandpoint, ID, Jackie Ann Haney (Michael), Seattle, WA, Lori Nissen (Tim Bettenga) Edina, MN, Shelly Nissen, Benicia, CA, Vicki Hawn (William) Eau Claire, WI and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers; Bill, Marvin, Alvin, Jack and Gordon Nissen.

A Celebration of Life memorial service was held at 1:00pm, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Inurnment of his ashes will take place at a future date in Orient, SD.

A memorial has been established to St Jude’s Hospital and the NAJA Travel Fund.