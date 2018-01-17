Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, January 25, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

——————————————————

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Harrison Kiser, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Presentation

1. Delta Junior High School “The Get Down”

F. Public Comment on Agenda Items

1. Board Policy 9323

G. Adoption of Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement – The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with

opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from November 30, 2017 School Board Meeting

2. Accept Morley Electric Inc. $1000 Donation

I. Correspondence to and from the Board

J. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

K. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

L. Action Items

1. Adopt Board Policy Change 4253

2. Approve 2017-2018 Budget Revisions

3. Approve 2017-2018 Certificated Contract

M. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session February 1, 2018

2. School Board Business Meeting February 15, 2018

3. School Board Goal Setting Work Shop February 16-17, 2018

N. Public Comment

O. Comments from the Board

P. Executive Session for the purpose of Superintendents Evaluation

1. Executive Session for the purpose of Superintendents Evaluation

Q. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.