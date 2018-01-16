Dear FFA Alumni,

On behalf of the Delta Junction FFA Chapter, we would like to cordially invite you to join us in celebrating the success of our FFA chapter members at the 2018 Winter FFA Awards Banquet.

This is a very exciting event, as the Delta Junction FFA has had a very successful year. We’ve had numerous Proficiencies, Leadership Development Events, and Career Development Events that qualified and competed at top levels. Our success is not only due to hard work; it is due to the support we receive from people like you. Please do us the honor of joining us in celebrating our chapter’s success.

The Delta Junction FFA Banquet will be held on January 18th, at the Alaska Steakhouse Banquet Room in conjunction with the Delta Farm Bureau Meeting. Dinner will start at 6:00pm and is a potluck. Please bring a side dish to share.

If you’re interested, please RSVP by contacting the Chapter Reporter, Jasmine Hooper, at jasmineh.reporter@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Tammie, Delta Junction FFA Advisor