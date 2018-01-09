The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer pesticide applicator certification training Jan. 30 to Feb. to communities across Alaska.

The training will take place by videoconference in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Delta Junction, Palmer, Soldotna, Kodiak, Juneau, Sitka and other communities as requested. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an exam scheduled after the training.

The state requires certification for anyone who purchases, uses or sells restricted pesticides. Certification is also required for anyone who acts as a pesticide consultant, engages in the commercial or contract use of pesticides or supervises their use at a public location.

The training costs $75 and includes the exam and all study materials. The training will be repeated April 3-5 in the same communities and other requested locations. Registration for the January training is at

http://bit.ly/2AZlkNr.

Participants are encouraged to become familiar with the materials and required math before the training. For more information and to request another training location, contact Phil Kaspari at 907-895-4215 or pnkaspari@alaska.edu..

ADDITIONAL CONTACT: Janice Chumley, 907-262-5824, jichumley@alaska.edu