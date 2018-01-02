BBB Tips For Joining a Gym

Fitness Centers Are One of the Most Complained About Businesses In 2017

Anchorage, Alaska — Jan 2, 2018 For many people a new year means a healthier body, which is why January through March is the busiest time for new gym memberships. But not everyone who joined a gym had a good experience.

In 2017, Better Business Bureau Northwest & the Pacific received more than 90 complaints to fitness centers. The majority of complaints were directed at billing and contract issues. In fact, fitness centers were one of the most complained about businesses in 2017.

Here are some tips on what to look out for before signing up for a gym membership:

Know Your Needs. Determining your goals in advance will help you select a facility that is most appropriate for you. It’s also a good idea to check with your physician before embarking on a new fitness regiment, especially if you have a medical condition.

Free Trials. Gyms often give a one-week free pass for potential members; this is a great way to see if the gym is a good fit for you.

Know the True Cost. Gyms often use special introductory offers to encourage new members, but the price could go up more than you budgeted once the initial period is over. Make sure you understand what the regular monthly fees will be and what they include.

Check Reviews. Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the businesses respond to complaints. Check bbb.org to find the right gym for you.

Ask About Cancellation. Read the contract carefully before signing. What happens if you move or the gym goes out of business? Will your membership renew automatically at the end of the term? Can you get out of the contract altogether and under what circumstances?

Use the BBB App to easily research a gym in your area. Visit bbbapp.org to learn more.

