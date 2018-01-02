HEADQUARTERS U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Military skaters will take to the Carlson Center ice Saturday, Jan. 6, to face off in Interior Alaska’s 23rd Annual Army vs Air Force Hockey Game. The two teams consist of Alaska-based Soldiers and Airmen who not only represent their units and service branches, but are also members of the Interior Alaska community.

Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. and the game, which is part of University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Military Appreciation Week, will begin at 2:30 p.m. The game is free, and the public is encouraged to come out and cheer for their favorite team.

Active and retired military and their family members with valid military IDs will receive one free ticket for each purchased ticket to attend the UAF Military Appreciation Game Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. as well.

John Pennell

Public Affairs Office