More Happenings and Events

Click on the flyers for enlargements

This year’s most awe-inspiring supermoon will occur on the evening of January 1. When this happens, the moon appears much bigger in the sky, giving the illusion that it has dramatically grown in size. For the first full moon of the year the astronomers predict that the best viewing will occur around 5:24pm for an incredible lunar display that will delight skygazers. At just 356,565 km away from Earth, the satellite will appear 7% bigger than a typical full moon when it peaks between January 1 and 2.

Acacia Floral 1

Alcan Auto & Truck (Napa) 1

Alaskan Steakhouse 1

Buffalo Center Service 1

Busy Bee 1

Calico Cow 1

City of Delta 1

Crowley 1

Delta Building Supply 1

Delta Career Advancement Center 22 – Jan 3

Delta Dentist 1

Delta Meat & Sausage Dec 30 – Jan 1

Family Medical Center 1

On Call Emergencies

Delta Library 1

Delta Powersports 1

Granite View 1

Higher Grounds 1

Interior Hardware 1

Interior Medical Clinic 1

Pharmacy 1

Mt McKinley Bank 1

Pizza Bella 24 – Jan 1

Open on Jan 2

Smiling Moose 1

Timbercrest Dental Dec 25 – Jan 1

Open Jan 2 – 4

Closed on Jan 5

Wells Fargo 1