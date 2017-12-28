2018 Statewide Sport Fish Stocking Plan Public Comment Period

(Anchorage) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), Division of Sport Fish (Division), is accepting public comment from January 1-January 30, 2018, on its 2018 Statewide Stocking Plan for Sport Fisheries.

The Division, with assistance from private non-profit hatchery operators, plans to release approximately seven million fish annually into the waters of Alaska for the next five years to benefit sport fish anglers. The plan outlines the locations, numbers, and size or life stage for each species of fish that are planned for stocking.

Only fish reared from the Division’s hatchery facilities and from private non-profit hatcheries that work in cooperation with ADF&G to improve sport fisheries are included in this plan.

The stocking plan is available for review on the Division's Hatcheries and Stocking webpage under the "Statewide Stocking Plan" tab. Hard copies are also available for review at local ADF&G offices.

Please submit public comments to Andrew Garry by email andrew.garry@alaska.gov or by mail:

William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery

c/o Andrew Garry

941 North Reeve Boulevard

Anchorage, Alaska, 99501

The public comment deadline is Tuesday, January 30, 2018.