Sign Up Today ~ Delta Career Advancement Center Spring Classes

Private Pilot Ground School

MUST BE AT LEAST 16 YEARS OF AGE

January 17 – April 30……………………………………………………4.0 CR

Mon/Wed…………………..5:00 – 7:00 pm………………… L. Sonnichsen

Study of aircraft and engine operation and limitations, aircraft flight

instruments, navigation, navigation computers, national weather

information and dissemination services. Federal aviation regulations,

flight information publications, radio communications, and navigation.

Preparation for FAA private pilot-airplane written exam.

CRN TBA AVTY F100 TD1

BOOK REQUIRED Book: Gleim Private Pilot Test book ISBN # 978-

1618540577 and Gleim Pilot Handbook ISBN # 978-1618540614

Standard UAF tuition = $1077 Delta tuition= $660 High school students = $460

Welding I

SEATING IS LIMITED TO 10

January 18 – March 8……………………………………………………3.0 CR

Tues/Thurs…………………5:30 – 8:30 pm………………………… S. Porter

Entry-level course in basic oxyacetylene, arc welding, and flame

cutting. Attendance at first two classes is mandatory.

CRN: 37634 WMT F103 TD1

Standard UAF tuition = $831 + 300 special fees Delta tuition= $540 + 300 special fees

High school students = $390 + 300 special fees

Writing and the Sciences

Writing 213 (formerly know as English 213)

January 18 – March 8……………………………………………………3.0 CR

Tues/Thurs…………………4:30 – 7:30 pm……………………….. L. Ohlert

An introduction to what writing is and does and how people learn

to do it in the professions, with a focus on the disciplinary questions,

methods, and reasoning that shape the genres and writing practices

in the field.

CRN: 37633 WRTG F212X TD1

BOOK REQUIRED

Standard UAF tuition = $831 Delta tuition= $495 High school students = $345

Personal Awareness & Growth

January 23 – April 3……………………………………………………..2.0 CR

Tues………………………….6:00 – 9:00 pm…………………… A. Stephens

Interpersonal and intrapersonal communication explored. Personal

growth process presented from a holistic perspective. Focus will identify

opportunities for personal enrichment through increased awareness of

self and others.

CRN TBA HUMS F105 TD1

BOOK REQUIRED I Never Knew I had a Choice 11th edition

ISBN: 978-1305945722

Standard UAF tuition = $483 Delta tuition= $330 High school students = $230

Intro to Addictive Processes

MEETS GENERAL ED REQUIRMENTS FOR SOCIAL SCIENCES

March 26 – June 6…………………………………………………………3.0 CR

Mon/Wed…………………..6:00 – 8:00 pm…………………………. J. Berry

Focus on gaining knowledge of the psycho-social aspects of addiction.

Historic and behavioral approaches, disease concept and current

trends relating to addiction presented. Twelve-step and self-help

approaches explored. Cross-listed with JUST F125X.

CRN TBA HUMS F125X TD1

BOOK REQUIRED

Standard UAF Tuition = $831 Delta = $495 High School students = $345

Professional Skills for Job Hunt

TBA…………………………………………………………………………….2.0 CR

Mon/Wed……………………2:30 – 4:00pm………………….. M. Goodwin

Practical information necessary to help students choose meaningful

employment as well as build their own employment portfolio. Materials

used will allow students to learn more about themselves, engage

in personal assessment and learn how this information relates to

different careers. Students will complete target resumes, cover letters,

follow-up letters, applications, job search strategies, mock job

interviews and a professional portfolio. This class is designed for

students embarking into the job market.

CRN TBA ABUS F183 TD1

Standard UAF tuition = $483 Delta tuition= $330 High school students = $230

Communication – Public Context

MEETS GENERAL ED REQUIREMENTS

March 29 – May 10……………………………………………………….3.0 CR

Tues/Thurs…………………6:00 – 9:00 pm……………. K. Vanderzwaag

Speaking skills for individual presentation. Includes verbal and

nonverbal skills, critical thinking in selecting and organizing materials,

audience analysis, informative and persuasive speaking, and actual

presentations. Student evaluations are based on nationally normed

speaking competencies. Attendance of first two classes is required.

Course will include two Saturday meetings, dates TBD.

CRN: 35553 COJO F141X TD1

BOOK REQUIRED Speakers Guide With Access O’Hair/Stewart/

Rubenstein 6TH Ed. 978-1457663536

Standard UAF tuition = $831 Delta tuition= $495 High school students = $345