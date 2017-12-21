Sign Up Today ~ Delta Career Advancement Center Spring Classes

Private Pilot Ground School
MUST BE AT LEAST 16 YEARS OF AGE
January 17 – April 30……………………………………………………4.0 CR
Mon/Wed…………………..5:00 – 7:00 pm………………… L. Sonnichsen
Study of aircraft and engine operation and limitations, aircraft flight
instruments, navigation, navigation computers, national weather
information and dissemination services. Federal aviation regulations,
flight information publications, radio communications, and navigation.
Preparation for FAA private pilot-airplane written exam.
CRN TBA AVTY F100 TD1
BOOK REQUIRED Book: Gleim Private Pilot Test book ISBN # 978-
1618540577 and Gleim Pilot Handbook ISBN # 978-1618540614
Standard UAF tuition = $1077 Delta tuition= $660 High school students = $460
Welding I
SEATING IS LIMITED TO 10
January 18 – March 8……………………………………………………3.0 CR
Tues/Thurs…………………5:30 – 8:30 pm………………………… S. Porter
Entry-level course in basic oxyacetylene, arc welding, and flame
cutting. Attendance at first two classes is mandatory.
CRN: 37634 WMT F103 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $831 + 300 special fees Delta tuition= $540 + 300 special fees
High school students = $390 + 300 special fees
Writing and the Sciences
Writing 213 (formerly know as English 213)
January 18 – March 8……………………………………………………3.0 CR
Tues/Thurs…………………4:30 – 7:30 pm……………………….. L. Ohlert
An introduction to what writing is and does and how people learn
to do it in the professions, with a focus on the disciplinary questions,
methods, and reasoning that shape the genres and writing practices
in the field.
CRN: 37633 WRTG F212X TD1
BOOK REQUIRED
Standard UAF tuition = $831 Delta tuition= $495 High school students = $345
Personal Awareness & Growth
January 23 – April 3……………………………………………………..2.0 CR
Tues………………………….6:00 – 9:00 pm…………………… A. Stephens
Interpersonal and intrapersonal communication explored. Personal
growth process presented from a holistic perspective. Focus will identify
opportunities for personal enrichment through increased awareness of
self and others.
CRN TBA HUMS F105 TD1
BOOK REQUIRED I Never Knew I had a Choice 11th edition
ISBN: 978-1305945722
Standard UAF tuition = $483 Delta tuition= $330 High school students = $230
Intro to Addictive Processes
MEETS GENERAL ED REQUIRMENTS FOR SOCIAL SCIENCES
March 26 – June 6…………………………………………………………3.0 CR
Mon/Wed…………………..6:00 – 8:00 pm…………………………. J. Berry
Focus on gaining knowledge of the psycho-social aspects of addiction.
Historic and behavioral approaches, disease concept and current
trends relating to addiction presented. Twelve-step and self-help
approaches explored. Cross-listed with JUST F125X.
CRN TBA HUMS F125X TD1
BOOK REQUIRED
Standard UAF Tuition = $831 Delta = $495 High School students = $345
Professional Skills for Job Hunt
TBA…………………………………………………………………………….2.0 CR
Mon/Wed……………………2:30 – 4:00pm………………….. M. Goodwin
Practical information necessary to help students choose meaningful
employment as well as build their own employment portfolio. Materials
used will allow students to learn more about themselves, engage
in personal assessment and learn how this information relates to
different careers. Students will complete target resumes, cover letters,
follow-up letters, applications, job search strategies, mock job
interviews and a professional portfolio. This class is designed for
students embarking into the job market.
CRN TBA ABUS F183 TD1
Standard UAF tuition = $483 Delta tuition= $330 High school students = $230
Communication – Public Context
MEETS GENERAL ED REQUIREMENTS
March 29 – May 10……………………………………………………….3.0 CR
Tues/Thurs…………………6:00 – 9:00 pm……………. K. Vanderzwaag
Speaking skills for individual presentation. Includes verbal and
nonverbal skills, critical thinking in selecting and organizing materials,
audience analysis, informative and persuasive speaking, and actual
presentations. Student evaluations are based on nationally normed
speaking competencies. Attendance of first two classes is required.
Course will include two Saturday meetings, dates TBD.
CRN: 35553 COJO F141X TD1
BOOK REQUIRED Speakers Guide With Access O’Hair/Stewart/
Rubenstein 6TH Ed. 978-1457663536
Standard UAF tuition = $831 Delta tuition= $495 High school students = $345
