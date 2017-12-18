Landslide Closes Seward Highway Near Girdwood

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Seward Highway is closed at mile 105 due to a landslide. The landslide occurred this morning at 5:50 a.m. and is estimated to be 4 feet deep and 75 feet wide.

Water, rock and other debris continues to fall. Crews are currently focused on stabilizing the hillside above the slide area so they can work safely. Equipment is staged near the landslide and will be ready to clear the road once the slope is stable.

At this time there is no estimate of when the road will reopen, but it is expected to remain closed for at least several hours. Updated road conditions will be posted at 511.Alaska.Gov

Sent by: Department of Transportation & Public Facilities