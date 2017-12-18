Calling All Delta High School Hockey Team Alumni

Get your skates and come join us in a game.

On December 23rd at 5 PM there will be a hockey game open for the community to attend or play!

Delta High School vs Delta Alumni. Looking for past hockey players from Delta High School teams, no matter your age.

We will be serving burgers and hotdogs as a fundraiser for the high school team for gear they need.

Any others who wish to play, there will be an Adult League game at 7 PM. Come and join!

Please RSVP to Andrew Hudgin at (907)803-3880 or on Facebook at the Delta Skating Association page.