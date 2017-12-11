BBB Study: Sophisticated Scheme Helps Tech Support Scammers Bilk Millions from U.S. Victims

Anchorage, Alaska — Dec. 11, 2017 A report by Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it’s not a matter of if you will become a target of computer technical support scammers, but when these scammers will try to victimize you. Thieves, most of whom are located in India, are using sophisticated advertising and carefully crafted sales techniques to scare consumers into buying phony fixes for their home and business computers. BBB warns consumers to remain on guard so they can combat these fraudsters.
The report – “Pop-Ups and Impostors: A Better Business Bureau Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Computer Tech Support Scams” – asserts that anyone who owns or uses a computer is a potential target. Complaints about the fraud continue to mount as Microsoft, a software company whose name is routinely used by the scammers, reports it receives more than 12,000 complaints worldwide every month.
The report recommends a tougher, more-coordinated effort by U.S. law enforcement, including the filing of civil and criminal cases against the scammers. It urges law enforcement in India and other foreign countries where the scammers originate to make computer tech fraud a high priority. It also asks search engine companies to carefully vet, set strict standards and consider eliminating sponsored links for tech support firms that do not meet standards.
“BBB receives a lot of complaints concerning tech support scams, especially with companies such as Microsoft and Amazon in our local area,” said Tyler Andrew, BBB Serving the Northwest CEO. “We encourage consumers and businesses to be aware of the red flags and to take extra precautions, such as changing passwords regularly, to combat this nationwide scam.”
Among the report’s key findings:
- Consumers typically are lured into the scheme in four ways – by either a pop-up ad on their computer; an unsolicited phone call from a “technician” claiming to have detected problems with the user’s computer; via ransomware attached to an email; or by Internet searches for technical support on sponsored links.
- Most people lose money through use of credit cards or debit cards (55 percent). Checks (36 percent) are the second most-common form of payment.
- The problem is worldwide with U.S. residents accounting for 33.6 percent of victims. The scam also is popular in Australia (25.4 percent of victims) and Singapore (22.4 percent).
- Studies show that 85.4 percent of the scammers come from India. Less than 10 percent of the scammers operate inside the U.S.
- According to the FBI, U.S. consumers lost more than $21 million to the scheme in the first nine months of 2017.
The report was prepared by C. Steven Baker, BBB International Investigations Specialist and retired director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Midwest Region.
BBB offers tips for consumers to avoid being caught in a computer tech support scam:
- Research tech support companies before you decide to do business with them. Go to bbb.org to search for BBB Business Profiles.
- Double-check all the details. If you’re directed to an official company website, make sure that it’s the real company’s site by double-checking the spelling of the company’s name in the website address. Anything that claims to be from “Microsoft,” for example, is a scam.
- If a caller claims to work for a reputable company, ask for their name and company ID and then call that company’s official customer service line and ask to be directed to that employee. Do not use a phone number provided to you by the caller.
- If your computer has been compromised, don’t panic. You may still be able to get your machine fixed. Scammers are relying on you to make hasty decisions. You’ll be better able to avoid their traps if you don’t rush.
- Make sure you’re using a quality, up-to-date antivirus software and that you are running the latest version.
- Change your passwords. First change the password to any account or machine the scammer has or could access. Then change the passwords on any account that you were logged in to on your machine, as well as any accounts for which you use the same or very similar login credentials.
- Call your credit card company. If you made a payment by using your credit card, the company will help you to appeal any unauthorized charges and to get a new card.
- Victims can report it to BBB Scam Tracker.
Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | michelle.tabler@thebbb.org
Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director| 253-7228732| veronica.craker@thebbb.org
Leave a Reply