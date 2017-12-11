BBB Study: Sophisticated Scheme Helps Tech Support Scammers Bilk Millions from U.S. Victims

Anchorage, Alaska — Dec. 11, 2017 A report by Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it’s not a matter of if you will become a target of computer technical support scammers, but when these scammers will try to victimize you. Thieves, most of whom are located in India, are using sophisticated advertising and carefully crafted sales techniques to scare consumers into buying phony fixes for their home and business computers. BBB warns consumers to remain on guard so they can combat these fraudsters.

The report – “Pop-Ups and Impostors: A Better Business Bureau Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Computer Tech Support Scams” – asserts that anyone who owns or uses a computer is a potential target. Complaints about the fraud continue to mount as Microsoft, a software company whose name is routinely used by the scammers, reports it receives more than 12,000 complaints worldwide every month.

The report recommends a tougher, more-coordinated effort by U.S. law enforcement, including the filing of civil and criminal cases against the scammers. It urges law enforcement in India and other foreign countries where the scammers originate to make computer tech fraud a high priority. It also asks search engine companies to carefully vet, set strict standards and consider eliminating sponsored links for tech support firms that do not meet standards.

“BBB receives a lot of complaints concerning tech support scams, especially with companies such as Microsoft and Amazon in our local area,” said Tyler Andrew, BBB Serving the Northwest CEO. “We encourage consumers and businesses to be aware of the red flags and to take extra precautions, such as changing passwords regularly, to combat this nationwide scam.”

Among the report’s key findings:

Consumers typically are lured into the scheme in four ways – by either a pop-up ad on their computer; an unsolicited phone call from a “technician” claiming to have detected problems with the user’s computer; via ransomware attached to an email; or by Internet searches for technical support on sponsored links.

Most people lose money through use of credit cards or debit cards (55 percent). Checks (36 percent) are the second most-common form of payment.

The problem is worldwide with U.S. residents accounting for 33.6 percent of victims. The scam also is popular in Australia (25.4 percent of victims) and Singapore (22.4 percent).

Studies show that 85.4 percent of the scammers come from India. Less than 10 percent of the scammers operate inside the U.S.

According to the FBI, U.S. consumers lost more than $21 million to the scheme in the first nine months of 2017.

The report was prepared by C. Steven Baker, BBB International Investigations Specialist and retired director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Midwest Region.

BBB offers tips for consumers to avoid being caught in a computer tech support scam: